Spok Holdings (SPOK) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Spok Holdings said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.25 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

At the current share price of $9.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.52%, the lowest has been 2.98%, and the highest has been 19.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.76 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.52% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Spok Holdings is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 64.52% from its latest reported closing price of $9.30.

The projected annual revenue for Spok Holdings is $134MM, a decrease of 0.45%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, a decrease of 43.08%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spok Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOK is 0.06%, an increase of 22.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.37% to 10,979K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,292K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 12.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 667K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares, representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 57.71% over the last quarter.

Foundry Partners holds 521K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 6.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 477K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 418K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 78.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOK by 371.91% over the last quarter.

Spok Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spok Holdings, Inc. is a two-way wireless Internet messaging and wireless information company that operates offices and company-owned stores across the United States. The Company provides local, regional, and nationwide wireless messaging and information services to customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

