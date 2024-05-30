SPOD Lithium Corp. Bolsters 2024 Exploration

EEE Exploration Corp. (TSE:SPOD) has released an update.

SPOD Lithium Corp. is on a robust financial footing with $1.7 million ready for its 2024 exploration initiatives, focusing on high-potential lithium properties in Quebec and Ontario, adjacent to significant lithium resources. The company is set to implement a targeted mapping and sampling program to prepare for later stripping work in Quebec, while planning a rock and soil sampling program to direct drilling efforts in Ontario. SPOD is also actively seeking strategic growth opportunities to enhance its market position and shareholder value in the burgeoning lithium sector.

