SPNS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.15, changing hands as low as $30.75 per share. Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPNS's low point in its 52 week range is $21.01 per share, with $35.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.