SPNS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sapiens International Corp NV (Symbol: SPNS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.72, changing hands as high as $22.80 per share. Sapiens International Corp NV shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPNS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $32.545 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.64.

