SPMD, PSMB: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR— Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD), which added 10,900,000 units, or a 20.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Balanced Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (PSMB), which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PSMB, in morning trading today Invesco Rafi Strategic US ETF (IUS) is off about 1.6%, and Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade (VRIG) is relatively unchanged.

