SPMB Crowded With Sellers

In the case of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond, the RSI reading has hit 28.3 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 49.6. A bullish investor could look at SPMB's 28.3 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPMB's low point in its 52 week range is $20.5899 per share, with $22.7563 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.68. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day.
