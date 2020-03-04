SPLV, YANG: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 14,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Duke Energy is up about 3.2%, and Eversource Energy is higher by about 3.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares, which lost 1,350,000 of its units, representing a 35.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

