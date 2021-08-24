SPLV, XDAT: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), which added 20,740,000 units, or a 16.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Costco Wholesale (COST) is down about 0.5%, and Procter & Gamble Company (PG) is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the XDAT ETF (XDAT), which added 50,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

