SPLV, VCAR: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 34,890,000 units were destroyed, or a 20.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Colgate-palmolive is up about 0.4%, and Procter & Gamble is up by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the VCAR ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 29.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

