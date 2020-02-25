SPLV, TPIF: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, which added 19,650,000 units, or a 9.2% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Eversource Energy is up about 0.6%, and Nextera Energy is higher by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TPIF ETF, which added 350,000 units, for a 35.0% increase in outstanding units.

