Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 9,080,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson is off about 0.5%, and Pepsico is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of SKYU, in morning trading today International Business Machines is off about 0.5%, and Arista Networks is higher by about 0.8%.

VIDEO: SPLV, SKYU: Big ETF Outflows

