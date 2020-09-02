SPLV, RWED: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 8,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.9% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Verizon Communications is up about 1.2%, and Costco Wholesale is higher by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Direxion MSCI Emerging Over Developed Markets ETF, which lost 75,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RWED, in morning trading today Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets ETF is down about 0.7%.

