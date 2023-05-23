And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBDM, in morning trading today Asml Holding is down about 1.5%, and Bhp Group is lower by about 1.2%.
VIDEO: SPLV, PBDM: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.