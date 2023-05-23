Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, where 5,890,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Pepsico is down about 0.8%, and Mondelez International is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBDM, in morning trading today Asml Holding is down about 1.5%, and Bhp Group is lower by about 1.2%.

VIDEO: SPLV, PBDM: Big ETF Outflows

