SPLV, EPU: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, which added 8,760,000 units, or a 5.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPLV, in morning trading today Verizon Communications is up about 0.5%, and Costco Wholesale is relatively unchanged.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares MSCI Peru ETF, which added 1,000,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of EPU, in morning trading today Credicorp is up about 3%, and Southern Copper is up by about 1.5%.

