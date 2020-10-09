Splunk Stock Is Up 75%, It's Time To Book Profits

After a 75% rally since March 23, Splunk stock (NASDAQ: SPLK) looks fully valued based on its historic Price to Sales (P/S) multiples. Splunk, a big data solutions provider, has seen its stock rally from $113 to $198 off the recent bottom compared to the S&P which moved around 50%. The stock is slightly ahead of the overall markets as investor sentiment is positive toward software companies due to no direct Covid-19 impact. Notably, the software stocks have seen some negative movement since September 2nd due to a stint of profit-taking after a strong run â SPLKâs stock is down 11%. Despite this, the stock is still up 28% from levels seen at the end of January 2020 (FY Feb â Jan).

Splunkâs stock has surpassed the level it was at before the drop in February due to the coronavirus outbreak becoming a pandemic. This seems to make it fully valued as, in reality, demand and revenues will likely be lower than last year.

Some of the rise over the last 2 years is justified by the roughly 80% growth seen in Splunkâs revenues from FY 2018 to FY 2020. However, its losses have also jumped from -$190.2 million in FY 2018 to -$336.74 million in FY 2020. While the company has never reported positive net income â which is common for technology stocks, its solid balance sheet with $5.6 billion in assets and around $4 billion in liabilities lends some strength to its case.

While the company has seen high revenue growth over FY 2018-20, its P/S multiple has remained almost the same. We believe the stock is unlikely to see a significant upside after the recent rally and the potential weakness from a recession-driven by the Covid outbreak. Our dashboardÂ What Factors Drove 115% Change in Splunk Stock Between FY 2018 And Now?Â has the underlying numbers.

Splunkâs P/S multiple hovered around 10x in FY 2018 and FY 2020. While the companyâs P/S is just below 13x now, there is some downside risk when the current P/S is compared to levels seen in the past years â P/S of around 10x at the end of FY 2020 and FY 2019.

So whatâs the likely trigger and timing for the downside?

Splunk is a leading Big Data solutions provider that offers software solutions that can consume data from different sources including systems and devices, and convert that data into meaningful business insights, enabling users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company is undergoing a strategic shift from a software licensing-based business model to cloud subscriptions, which is a major reason behind the temporary drop in its revenue growth rate, although this is likely to benefit its future revenues. The ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the economic uncertainty have caused losses for businesses across the world, resulting in budget cuts. This is likely to harm the companyâs growth due to a drop in new business and renewal rates. Further, SplunkÂ is a loss-making company and its high revenue growth rate is the main reason behind the strength in its stock. While it reported a 5% y-o-y revenue drop in its Q2 2020, we expect its Q3 results to further see a hit to its revenues, likely impacting its stock price in the short term.

However, over the coming weeks, we expect continued improvement in demand and subdued growth in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S to buoy market expectations. Following the Fed stimulus â which helped to set a floor on fear â the market has been willing to âlook throughâ the current weak period and take a longer-term view, with investors now mainly focusing their attention on 2021 results. Though market sentiment can be fickle, and evidence of a sustained uptick in new cases could spook investors once again.Â Â

