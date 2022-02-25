Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Splunk Inc. SPLK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jan 31, 2022) results on Mar 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 30.2%. It pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 928.5%, on average.



The San Francisco, CA-based company is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher revenues, driven by solid demand for cloud-based solutions and customer additions. Splunk is playing a critical role in its customers’ digital transformation. It benefits from the growing adoption of its data platform and security solutions by organizations.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $774 million, which indicates growth of 3.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted loss per share is pegged at 19 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Splunk. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Splunk’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at a loss of 19 cents.

Splunk Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Splunk Inc. price-eps-surprise | Splunk Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Splunk currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is slated to release quarterly results on Mar 3. Toronto-Dominion Bank has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS is scheduled to release quarterly results on Mar 3. Integral Ad Science has an Earnings ESP of +200.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



argenx SE ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +29.70% and a Zacks Rank #3. argenx is set to report quarterly results on Mar 3.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.