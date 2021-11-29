Splunk (SPLK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Splunk SPLK is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.



For the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained steady at a loss of 53 cents per share in the past 30 days.



For the fiscal third quarter, Splunk expects total revenues between $625 million and $650 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is at $659.3 million, indicating 18% year-on-year growth.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing the same in the other two. Splunk has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 878.4%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Splunk witnessed a robust demand for its security, enterprise and cloud solutions, which is expected to drive the top line in the fiscal third quarter.



Splunk launched a new partner program — Splunk Partnerverse Program — in October 2021, to empower its wide network of more than 2,200 partners. The program will help the partners to expand their expertise, demonstrate core competencies and showcase joint customer success.



In the to-be-reported quarter, Splunk expects total annual recurring revenues between $3.10 billion and $3.14 billion. Cloud ARR is anticipated in the range of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion.



The company’s ever-expanding portfolio contributes immensely to customer growth. It revealed its latest enhancements to the Splunk observability portfolio, which includes advanced product innovations for Splunk Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Splunk Synthetic Monitoring, Splunk Real User Monitoring (RUM), Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring, Splunk Log Observer and Splunk IT Service Intelligence.



Splunk announced the addition of the latest enhancements to Splunk Enterprise and the Splunk Cloud Platform. The new additions will help customers to make radical data transformations to manage data better and accelerate their cloud-driven initiatives.



Splunk expanded its partner base by teaming up with Accenture ACN in October 2021. The integration of its products in partner solutions is estimated to enhance the company’s exposure, particularly among enterprise customers.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Splunk has an Earnings ESP of 8.89% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Per our model, PVH Corp. PVH and AutoZone AZO also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



PVH Corp. is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1. PVH carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.61%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PVH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters, while missing on one occasion. PVH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 177.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 56.8%. PVH’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 13.4% year over year to $2.40 billion.



AutoZone carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.68%. AutoZone is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 7. AZO’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. AutoZone has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoZone’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $20.65 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 11%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.33 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.6%.

