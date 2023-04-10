Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Splunk (SPLK) closed at $93.14, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 3.53% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Splunk as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Splunk is projected to report earnings of -$0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $719.02 million, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $3.87 billion, which would represent changes of +2.23% and +6.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Splunk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.16. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.93, which means Splunk is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SPLK has a PEG ratio of 1.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SPLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

