Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed the most recent trading day at $170.24, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 5.66% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.84% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.01, down 98.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $676.40 million, down 14.51% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPLK is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

