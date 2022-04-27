Splunk (SPLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Splunk (SPLK) closed at $122.78, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 13.5% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.55% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Splunk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $628.08 million, up 25.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.6% and +22.13%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.