Splunk (SPLK) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Splunk (SPLK) reached $153.34, with a -0.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 0.8% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Splunk will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.10, marking a 46.08% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.25 billion, reflecting a 0.28% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Splunk. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 13.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Splunk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Splunk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.85. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.99 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that SPLK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. SPLK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SPLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

