Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Splunk (SPLK) reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.8%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +16.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.11, the EPS surprise was +83.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Splunk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : $3.67 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion.

: $3.67 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.66 billion. Revenues-License : $670.01 million versus $489.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.7% change.

: $670.01 million versus $489.79 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.7% change. Revenues-Maintenance and Services : $167.17 million compared to the $167.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $167.17 million compared to the $167.93 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenues - Cloud Services: $413.93 million versus $412.60 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +43.1% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Splunk here>>>



Shares of Splunk have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.