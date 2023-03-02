Splunk (SPLK) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Splunk Inc. SPLK reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, beating the bottom- and top-line estimates. The company made significant progress in enhancing operating efficiency by aligning operations and cost structure. Despite macroeconomic challenges, SPLK enjoys a degree of a competitive advantage supported by product innovation, which helped it to secure multiple deals during the quarter and ensure top-line expansion year over year.

The Bottom Line

GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $268.8 million or an income of $1.44 per share against a loss of $140.8 million or a loss of 88 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The improvement in the quarter was primarily attributable to top-line growth.



Non-GAAP net income in the reported quarter was $380.9 million or $2.04 per share compared with a net income of $ 106.7 million or 66 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 93 cents.



In fiscal 2023, on a GAAP basis, the company witnessed a net loss of $277.9 million or a loss of $1.71 per share compared with a loss of $1,339.1 million or $8.29 in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income stood at $499.6 million or an income of $2.69 per share against a loss of $202.6 million or a loss of $1.25 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues in fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 rose to $1,251.1 million from $901.1 million in the prior year, beating the consensus estimate of $1,072 million. In an increasingly complex and sprawling cybersecurity landscape, Splunk witnessed a positive demand trend for its security solutions with multiple project wins. These were supported by investments in innovation. The company is also actively investing in strengthening its portfolio of enterprise-grade observability solutions, which provide monitoring in complex conditions environment.



License revenues (53.6% of total revenues) were $670 million, up 50.7% from $444.6 million year over year. Cloud services revenues (33%) surged 43% to $413.9 million from $289.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The uptick was backed by healthy demand for its cloud solutions. Maintenance and service revenues (13.4%) remained relatively flat at $167.2 million.



For fiscal 2023, total revenues stood at $3,653.7 million compared with $2,673.7 million in fiscal 2022.



Splunk ended the quarter with total annual recurring revenues (ARR) of $3.674 billion, up 18% year over year. Cloud ARR increased 33% to $1.778 billion. The company had 790 customers with an ARR of $1 million or more at the end of the fourth quarter.

Other Details

Gross profit rose to 1,045.8 million from $710.8 million in the prior-year quarter, with respective gross margin of 83.6% and 78.9%. The improvement is driven by higher revenues. GAAP Cloud services gross margin increased to 69% from 61.3% in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP operating income aggregated to $474.3 million compared with $144.2 million in the prior-year period, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 37.9% and 16%, respectively.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During fiscal 2023, the company generated $449.6 million of cash from operating activities compared with the year-ago levels of $128 million. Free cash flow totaled $427 million. As of Jan 31, 2023, it had $690.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3,099.3 million of long-term debt compared with respective tallies of $1,428.7 million or $3,137.7 million.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Splunk expects total revenues in the range of $710-$725 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is likely to be within negative 3% to 5%. Free cash flow is estimated at $475 million.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects total revenues to be between $3.85 billion and $3.9 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be within 16.5-17.5%. Free cash flow is projected between $775 million and $795 million.

