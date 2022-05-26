Splunk (SPLK) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Splunk Inc. SPLK reported relatively healthy first-quarter fiscal 2023 results (ended Apr 30, 2022) with year-over-year improvement in the bottom line and top line. The company expects this growth momentum to continue, given its customer-centric approach amid transformation to a cloud-based entity.



GAAP loss in the reported quarter was $304.3 million or a loss of $1.90 per share compared with a loss of $471 million or a loss of $2.81 per share in the year-ago quarter. The narrower loss in the quarter was primarily attributable to top-line growth. Non-GAAP loss in the reported quarter was 32 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 72 cents. The company had reported a loss of 91 cents per share in the year-earlier quarter.



Total revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2023 improved to $674.1 million from $502.1 million in the prior year, beating the consensus estimate of $628 million. Splunk benefited from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partnered with it to secure their business infrastructure.

License revenues (27.6% of total revenues) were $185.8 million, up 29.7% year over year. Cloud services revenues (47.9%) surged 66.4% to $322.9 million, driven by strong customer demand and bookings momentum. Maintenance and service revenues (24.5%) increased 0.3% to $165.3 million.



Splunk ended the quarter with total annual recurring revenues (ARR) of $3.21 billion, up 30% year over year. Cloud ARR soared 60% to $1.4 billion.



The company ended the quarter with 317 customers generating Cloud ARR greater than $1 million, up 70% year over year. It had 690 customers with a total ARR of more than $1 million, up 28%, 329 customers of which had a cloud ARR of $1 million, up 62% year over year.



Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 74.7% from 71.5%, owing to higher revenues. Non-GAAP Cloud services gross margin expanded 730 basis points to 67.6%.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In first-quarter fiscal 2023, the company generated $143.3 million of cash from operating activities compared with $70.7 million a year ago. Free cash flow was $137.7 million compared with $66.7 million in the prior year. As of Apr 30, 2022, it had $814 million in cash and cash equivalents with $3,866.2 million of senior notes.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ending Jul 31, 2022), Splunk expects total revenues in the range of $735-$755 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is likely to be within -8% to -11%.



For fiscal 2023 (ending Jan 31, 2023), the company expects total revenues to be between $3.3 billion and $3.35 billion, up from $3.25 billion and $3.3 billion expected earlier. Non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be around 2%, up from prior projections of 0-2%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Splunk currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



