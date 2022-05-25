Splunk (SPLK) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Splunk (SPLK) will report first quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The machine data analytics company has had a tough few quarters to say the least. While Splunk understands customer behavior and can assess online end-to-end business transactions, it hasn’t escaped the wrath of the market selloff.

Despite improving its operating fundamentals in several key areas, Splunk stock has fallen 14% over the past year and is down 16% year to date. And when comparing its share price from its highs in October 2020, investors have lost more than 54%. As with other fast-growing tech companies, the market has begun to re-assess Splunk’s growth potential and valuation. In that vein, the stock price — now trading at just 10 times revenue — appears more reasonable with fiscal 2022 revenue growth estimates calling for 22%.

In terms of execution, during that two-year period, the company has grown its revenue by more than 13%. Just as impressive, Splunk’s subscription-focused business model ended its recent fiscal year with free cash flow of $100 million, compared to negative free cash flow of $242 million at the end of 2020. Looking ahead, the company has multiple growth catalysts that should continue to drive revenue higher. That said, given that investors have shifted their focus on the company’s valuation, management on Wednesday will need to convince a skeptical market that Splunk can continue to reaccelerate its growth rate and capture market share.

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expects Splunk to lose 75 cents per share on revenue of $629.73 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when the loss was 91 cents per share on revenue of $502.05 million. For the full year, ending in January, the company is projected to lose 7 cents per share, narrowing from year's loss of $1.25 per share, while revenue of $3.27 billion would rise 22.4% year over year.

With capabilities in the realm of security, infrastructure management, and IT teams, Splunk covers three rapidly growing verticals. Splunk Platform and Splunk Solutions are the company’s two main products. The former provides companies with real-time data collection, indexing, and reporting via data management processes. The latter has three overarching themes: Security and threat detection, IT visibility to predict outages and Observability as a cloud-only service.

The company has not received credit for its diversification and growth trajectory as it is in the process of a business model transition. Aside from the expanding cybersecurity industry, Splunk’s dashboard visualizations and machine learning capabilities will capture a sizable chunk of software spending from enterprise customers. These collective businesses are growing impressively, evidenced by the projected full-year 22% growth for revenue. Estimates project its total addressable market to grow 40%, or close to $114 billion in the next two years, compared to $81 billion in 2020.

In the fourth quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines with revenue rising 21% year over year to $901 million, topping forecast by $125 million. The Q4 adjusted loss of 88 cents was also 90 cents above estimates. During the quarter, annual recurring revenue, an important growth metric, shows it can still grow are rate of 30%, while revenue growth is also re-accelerating towards 20%, showing the fundamentals continue to improve.

But for the stock to reverse its bearish course, the management team on Wednesday will need to convince a skeptical market that Splunk can continue to reaccelerate its growth rate and capture market share, while doing so profitably.

