Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed at $119.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 11.37% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

SPLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.72, down 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $492.89 million, up 13.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion, which would represent changes of -45.45% and +14.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPLK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.