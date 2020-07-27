Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed the most recent trading day at $203.15, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPLK as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SPLK to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 206.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $520.95 million, up 0.85% from the year-ago period.

SPLK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -118.09% and +3.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.21% lower within the past month. SPLK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.