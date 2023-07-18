Splunk (SPLK) & Microsoft Team Up to Boost Digital Resiliency

Splunk Inc. SPLK collaborated with Microsoft Corp. MSFT to support organizations with advanced digital resilience capabilities. The strategic partnership intends to develop Splunk’s cloud solutions by utilizing Microsoft Azure. This will enrich customers with comprehensive cloud and hybrid visibility on a large scale and facilitate seamless innovation, modernization and expansion of their business environment. The hybrid approach will support businesses with flexible deployment options and best-in-class security.



As digital transformations gain pace worldwide, enterprises and individuals are becoming more and more reliant on advanced technologies. While these innovations have numerous benefits, their rapid adoption has also escalated the frequency and sophistication of security threats. The impact of potential data breaches on supply chains and workflows, as well as the financial implication of such events, cannot be overlooked.



In response to these challenges, Splunk introduced its cutting-edge software solutions on Azure Marketplace in the United States with immediate effect, providing mutual customers with a wide range of tools to address security concerns and ensure resilient digital environments.



Splunk empowers enterprises with a suite of innovative solutions including Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk IT Service Intelligence. These solutions, powered by Splunk AI, offer end-to-end visibility from edge to cloud, enabling businesses to detect risks and generate data-driven actionable insights. The integration of Splunk offerings into Microsoft Azure will ensure a smooth cloud transformation journey for enterprises and pave the foundation for future innovation.



Splunk’s software offerings enable users to have deep insight of their data on a real-time basis, thereby making the operational decision-making process faster. The company’s software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations.

Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall. The valuable insight into machine and big data is allowing users/enterprises to improve service levels, reduce operational costs, mitigate security risks and maintain compliance.



Splunk’s software can be deployed in a wide variety of computing environments, from a single laptop to large globally distributed data centers, as well as public, private and hybrid cloud environments. The company’s top line is benefiting from high demand for its cloud solutions.



