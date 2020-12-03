Splunk (SPLK) Incurs Loss in Q3 Earnings, Revenues Down Y/Y

Splunk SPLK reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP loss of 7 cents per share, which was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. The company had reported non-GAAP earnings of 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues decreased 10.8% year over year to $558.6 million and missed the consensus mark by 8.9%.

Quarter in Details

License revenues (43% of revenues) were $240.2 million, down 35.7% year over year. Cloud services revenues (25.9% of revenues) surged 79.9% year over year to $144.7 million. Maintenance & service revenues (31.1% of revenues) climbed 0.8% to $173.6 million.



Notably, Cloud represented 46% of total software bookings in the reported quarter.



Splunk Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Splunk Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Splunk Inc. Quote

Remaining performance obligation (“RPO”) was $1.71 billion, up 18.1% year over year. The company expects to recognize $1.04 billion (indicating a 20.1% year-over-year increase) of this RPO as revenues over the next 12 months.



Splunk ended the period with total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) of $2.07 billion, up 43.6% year over year. Cloud ARR soared 71.2% year over year to $630 million.



The company ended fiscal third quarter with 444 customers with ARR greater than $1 million.



Notable clients in the reported quarter included Bass Pro Shops, Carvana, Clemson University, E.ON (Germany), Founders Federal Credit Union (FIT CUSO), Herbalife Nutrition, HSBC Group (United Kingdom), Idaho National Laboratory, Intrado, James Paget University Hospitals - NHS Foundation Trust (United Kingdom), National University of Singapore, Nu Skin NUS, Ocado Group (United Kingdom), Toyota Systems (Japan) and TripActions.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 590 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 79.9% due to greater proportion of cloud revenue contribution. Splunk’s non-GAAP cloud gross margin expanded 800 bps from the year-ago quarter to 62%



Non-GAAP operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased to 81.6% from 75.2% in the year-ago quarter. Research & development, general and administrative, and sales & marketing expenses expanded 510 bps, 670 bps and 90 bps year over year, respectively.



Non-GAAP operating loss was $9.5 million against an operating income of $105.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, 2020, cash & cash equivalents, including investments, were $1.9 billion compared with $1.4 billion as of Jul 31, 2020.

Key Q3 Highlights

During fiscal third quarter, Splunk acquired Plumbr, an application performance monitoring company offering auto-instrumentation, Real User Monitoring and deep application performance insights. The company also announced the acquisition of Rigor, a digital experience monitoring company.



Moreover, Splunk announced its plan to acquire Flowmill, a cloud network observability company with expertise in network performance monitoring.



Further, the company introduced new solutions including Splunk Machine Learning Environment and Data Stream Processor 1.2. The latter helps customers in expanding their data streaming capabilities and access, process and route data across multiple cloud services, including Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure Event Hub.



This Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company also launched Observability Suite that combines Splunk’s infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, log investigation and incident response solutions into a single, tightly integrated suite of products.



The company also announced Splunk Log Observer and Splunk Real User Monitoring. Other notable solutions included Splunk Service Intelligence for SAP solutions, enhancements to Splunk ITSI and Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Add-On.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Splunk expects revenues in the range of $650 million to $700 million. Non-GAAP operating margin is likely to be between -4% and 3%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.