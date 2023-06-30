Splunk (SPLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed the most recent trading day at $106.09, moving +0.8% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had gained 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.67%.

Splunk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Splunk is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 344.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $887.82 million, up 11.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion, which would represent changes of +15.24% and +6.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Splunk has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.93 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.68, which means Splunk is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SPLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

