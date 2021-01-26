Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Splunk (SPLK) closed at $173.76, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SPLK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SPLK to post earnings of $0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 98.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $676.40 million, down 14.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.94 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -150% and -8.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SPLK is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

