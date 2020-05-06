Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Splunk (SPLK) closed at $145.17, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

SPLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 21, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.56, down 2900% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $445.69 million, up 4.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $2.54 billion, which would represent changes of -95.74% and +7.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPLK is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, SPLK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1754.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.72.

Investors should also note that SPLK has a PEG ratio of 60.16 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.