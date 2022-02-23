Splunk (SPLK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed at $116.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.84% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 0.03% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Splunk as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2022. On that day, Splunk is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $773.88 million, up 3.87% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Splunk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.