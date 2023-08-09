Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed at $99.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 4.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Splunk as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 23, 2023. On that day, Splunk is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 366.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $888.03 million, up 11.18% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.36% and +6.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Splunk currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 38.97, which means Splunk is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that SPLK has a PEG ratio of 1.3 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.