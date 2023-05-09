Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed at $84.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 7.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.85% in that time.

Splunk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 24, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $719.02 million, up 6.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $3.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.97% and +6.06%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Splunk should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Splunk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Splunk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.96. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.04.

It is also worth noting that SPLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

