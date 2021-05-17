Splunk (SPLK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Splunk (SPLK) closed the most recent trading day at $114.37, moving -1.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data had lost 21.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

SPLK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect SPLK to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $492.89 million, up 13.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.80 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.45% and +14.18%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPLK. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SPLK is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

