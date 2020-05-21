Splunk (SPLK) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Splunk (SPLK) have risen some 20% over the past thirty days. The gains have driven by a combination of factors, namely the rate of customers embracing its platform during the pandemic. But expectations are now sky high, or should I say, sky higher.

That said, Splunk is no stranger to high expectations. The stock is valued at a forward P/E of 2800, compared to a 19 forward multiple of the rest of the market. Can it live up to expectations? Investors will find out when the machine data analytics company reports 1st quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Strong revenue and earnings growth projections are commonplace for the software specialist, which has topped the Street’s revenue and profit estimates in ten straight quarters.

The company earlier this month announced a strategic cloud partnership with Google (GOOG , GOOGL). The venture calls for both companies to roll out new native integrations with Anthos, Google Cloud Security Command Center, and Google Cloud's operations suite. According to the press release, the cloud integration will enable new and existing customers to share data between applications. This is one example of Splunk’s solid partner base, which, among others, comprises the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Accenture (ACN) and Cisco (CSCO).

These relationships, where it aims to integrate its products has helped it win new customers, evidenced by the 450 new enterprise customers addd in the fourth quarter. So not only do thee partnerships enhance Splunk’s exposure, particularly among enterprise customers, it stands to be a significant growth catalysts for quarters ahead. As for this quarter, investors should expect similar to higher results heading, which bodes well for the stock.

For the quarter that ended March, Wall Street expects the Splunk to lose 54 cents per share on revenue of $442.85 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 2 cents per share on revenue of $424.85 million. For the full year, ending December, earnings are projected to be 13 cents per share, down from $1.88 per share a year ago, while revenue of $2.55 billion would mark a 8% rise year over year.

Splunk is benefiting from strong demand for the company’s enterprise, security and cloud solutions. The company understands customer behavior and can assess online end-to-end business transactions. As such, quarterly revenue projections which calls for increase of about 5% seems pretty conservative, given the fact that Splunk added 450 new enterprise customers in the fourth quarter. Another revenue it seems pretty-much a given at this point.

However, Splunk's outlook and its billings forecast will be the most closely-watched aspects of the report. The management has steered the business to a recurring revenue model. Investors will be looking for commentary on the progress of that transition. Splunk recently acquired SaaS cloud monitoring company SignalFx, spending $1.05 billion in cash and stock. Analysts will want to know how the company plans to integrate this deal and what type of profits it will yield.

All told, Splunk has a lot to prove Thursday. While the company has demonstrated incredible growth over the past couple of years, the stock looks fully valued at these levels. Accordingly, Splunk will need to demonstrate why it is better-positioned to capitalize on the growing adoption of cloud, data analytics and how it it is expanding its addressable market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.