Splunk Rallies On News Of Acquisition By Cisco

September 21, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) are surging more than 21% Thursday morning after the cybersecurity company announced its decision to be acquired by Cisco (CSCO) for about $28 billion or $157 per share, to be paid in cash.

The acquisition, which is expected to add to Cisco's earnings in the second year, is scheduled to close by the end of the third quarter of calendar 2024.

SPLK is at $144.79 currently. It has traded in the range of $65.00 - $145.74 in the last 1 year.

