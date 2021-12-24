Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Splunk Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 Splunk had debt of US$3.10b, up from US$2.28b in one year. However, it does have US$1.61b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$1.49b.

How Strong Is Splunk's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:SPLK Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Splunk had liabilities of US$1.52b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.39b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.61b as well as receivables valued at US$866.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.43b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Splunk shares are worth a very impressive total of US$18.4b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Splunk's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Splunk reported revenue of US$2.5b, which is a gain of 11%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months Splunk produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost US$1.1b at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$57m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Splunk that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

