Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders might have noticed that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.3% to US$112 in the past week. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 43% toUS$2.89 per share. Revenues of US$502m did beat expectations by 2.1%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Splunk after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:SPLK Earnings and Revenue Growth June 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Splunk's 33 analysts is for revenues of US$2.53b in 2022, which would reflect a notable 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are supposed to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$7.57. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.57b and losses of US$5.76 per share in 2022. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Splunk even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a massive increase in per-share losses.

The consensus price target fell 9.2% to US$166per share, with the analysts clearly concerned by ballooning losses. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Splunk analyst has a price target of US$225 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$125. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Splunk's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 14% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Splunk's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Splunk that you need to take into consideration.

