Splunk forecasts upbeat third-quarter revenue, counting on AI-led spending

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, banking on upbeat spending by companies that are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI).

The company's shares were up about 9% after the bell.

Splunk, which is also benefiting from its focus on subscription or renewable contract model to retain clients, said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $1.02 billion and $1.035 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $981.34 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

In the quarter ended July 31, Splunk's total annual recurring revenue was $3.858 billion, up by 16%.

Growing information technology security threats have led to higher demand for the company's security analytics products, which are used for detecting cyber-attacks. It reported a loss of $0.38 per share, smaller than $1.30 per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a second-quarter profit of 71 cents per share, beating expectations of 45 cents per share.

The San Francisco, California-based company posted total revenue of $910.59 million, compared with $798.75 million last year. That beat analysts' average estimate of $885.97 million.

(Reporting by Akshita Toshniwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

