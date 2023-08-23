News & Insights

US Markets
SPLK

Splunk forecasts upbeat third-quarter revenue, counting on AI-led spending

August 23, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by Akshita Toshniwal for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc SPLK.O forecast third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Wednesday, banking on upbeat spending by companies that are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI).

The company's shares were up about 9% after the bell.

Splunk, which is also benefiting from its focus on subscription or renewable contract model to retain clients, said it expects third-quarter revenue of between $1.02 billion and $1.035 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $981.34 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

In the quarter ended July 31, Splunk's total annual recurring revenue was $3.858 billion, up by 16%.

Growing information technology security threats have led to higher demand for the company's security analytics products, which are used for detecting cyber-attacks. It reported a loss of $0.38 per share, smaller than $1.30 per share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a second-quarter profit of 71 cents per share, beating expectations of 45 cents per share.

The San Francisco, California-based company posted total revenue of $910.59 million, compared with $798.75 million last year. That beat analysts' average estimate of $885.97 million.

(Reporting by Akshita Toshniwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Akshita.Toshniwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.