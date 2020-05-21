US Markets
Splunk forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates, shares fall

C Nivedita Reuters
Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, hit by higher costs, and forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates, sending its shares down 5%.

The company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be about $520 million, below analysts' estimates of $548.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss widened to $305.6 million, or $1.94 per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $155.4 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Splunk also said it expects adjusted operating margin to fall between 10% and 15% in the second quarter.

