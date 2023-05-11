Splunk (BER:S0U) Price Target Decreased by 5.79% to 106.16

The average one-year price target for Splunk (BER:S0U) has been revised to 106.16 / share. This is an decrease of 5.79% from the prior estimate of 112.69 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.07 to a high of 129.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.14% from the latest reported closing price of 74.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Splunk. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to S0U is 0.31%, an increase of 14.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 161,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

H&F Corporate Investors X holds 12,800K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 10,946K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S0U by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,010K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing an increase of 27.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in S0U by 27.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,943K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S0U by 8.66% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,713K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,148K shares, representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in S0U by 2.67% over the last quarter.

