SPLK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.45, changing hands as high as $95.39 per share. Splunk Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPLK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPLK's low point in its 52 week range is $65 per share, with $150.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.80.

