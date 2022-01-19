Markets
SBEV

Splash Beverage Group Soars On Authorization For Pulpoloco Brand In 187 Ralph's Grocery Stores

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) shares are gaining more than 30 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company's Pulpoloco brand received authorization for 187 Ralph's grocery stores, a division of the Kroger Company. The shares of the owner of a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands are currently at $4.26, up 31.07 percent on a volume of 37,096,973. The shares have traded in a range of $0.99-$8.94 on average volume of 2,888,382.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBEV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular