Splash Beverage Group Soars On Authorization For Pulpoloco Brand In 187 Ralph's Grocery Stores

(RTTNews) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) shares are gaining more than 30 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company's Pulpoloco brand received authorization for 187 Ralph's grocery stores, a division of the Kroger Company. The shares of the owner of a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands are currently at $4.26, up 31.07 percent on a volume of 37,096,973. The shares have traded in a range of $0.99-$8.94 on average volume of 2,888,382.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.