Splash Beverage Group Secures Exclusive Global Rights To CannEpil For Drug- Resistant Epilepsy

(RTTNews) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) announced it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Argent BioPharma Limited (RGT.AX) for CannEpil, a pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid therapy developed for drug-resistant epilepsy (DRE).

CannEpil has already achieved patient access in several international markets, including Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia and is manufactured under EU-GMP standards. In Ireland, the therapy is eligible under the Medicinal Cannabis Access Program (MCAP) with reimbursement support from the Health Service Executive. In the UK, CannEpil has been authorized for importation and prescription through the Named Patient Request framework, providing treatment pathways for severe epilepsy cases.

Drug-resistant epilepsy affects about 30% of patients worldwide, representing a major unmet need in neurology. CannEpil has been prescribed through regulated patient-access programs, generating real-world patient experience and establishing reimbursement-supported access in Europe. The program has also engaged with the U.S. FDA through the pre-IND process and has been assigned an Investigational New Drug (IND) number, laying the foundation for future U.S. clinical development.

Splash Beverage Group's management emphasized that CannEpil is not an early-stage laboratory asset but a therapy with established international utilization and regulatory progress. The company views the acquisition as a strategic step to expand its differentiated cannabinoid therapeutics platform, leveraging existing commercialization while pursuing U.S. regulatory advancement and potential pharmaceutical partnerships.

RGT.AX has traded between AUD 0.03 and AUD 0.32 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at AUD 0.03, down 2.78%.

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