Spirit's (SAVE) Mechanics Agree to be Represented by a Union

Spirit Airlines’ SAVE Aircraft Maintenance Technicians and Maintenance Controllers have elected the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) as their collective bargaining agent. The majority of the votes were polled in favor of unionization, per the National Mediation Board (NMB).

In May 2022, SAVE’s mechanics submitted a document to the AMFA, signed by 82% of the workgroup. They requested its authorities to file an application with NMB to represent the group.

Prior to the current announcement on unionization, SAVE’s technicians were never represented by a labor union since the airline was founded. However, most of SAVE’s — currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) — workforce is currently union-represented.

Now, with the mechanics also agreeing to be represented by a labor union, AMFA is expected to engage in talks with SAVE for higher pay, better working conditions and other related factors for the mechanics. This might elevate costs in turn. The prevalent situation may take an interesting turn as SAVE is likely to be acquired by JetBlue Airways JBLU.

In July, JBLU agreed to buy SAVE for $3.8 billion. The deal on materialization will create the fifth largest airline in the United States. Per the terms of the deal, JetBlue will pay $33.5 in cash for each share of SAVE.

