Spirits maker Remy Cointreau's sales fall less than feared as China rebounds

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

January 27, 2023 — 01:30 am EST

Written by Dagmarah Mackos for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of 437.6 million euros ($475.6 million) for the three months through Dec. 31, an organic drop of 6% from a year earlier but slightly ahead of analysts' 433.3 million euro forecast in a poll compiled by the company.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

