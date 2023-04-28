Spirits maker Remy Cointreau says weak US demand to hit 1H 2023-24 sales

Adds details

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau SA RCOP.PA on Friday said it expected sales to remain stable in the 2023-2024 financial year, but demand for cognac would stay weak in the United States in the first half.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor said group sales would "strongly decline" in the six months ending Sept.30, reflecting a strong fall in sales in the United states and high comparisons.

A recovery would follow in the second half, driven by a sharp bounce in the United States, starting in the third quarter, the company said in a statement.

For its 2022-2023 fiscal year ended March 31, Remy Cointreau confirmed a forecast for strong organic growth in current operating profit as it reported sales growth above expectations.

Group sales came at 1.54 billion euros ($1.70 billion), marking an organic rise of 10.1%, that slightly beat a company-compiled consensus 9.9% growth, with a marked recovery in business in China since February after the lifting of COVID restrictions.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq and Sonia Cheema)

