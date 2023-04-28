Spirits maker Remy Cointreau eyes stable FY 2023/24 sales

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French spirits maker Remy Cointreau RCOP.PA said on Friday it expected sales to remain stable in the full 2023/24 fiscal year on an organic basis, as demand for cognac would stay weak in the United States in the first half while it would strongly rebound in China.

For its 2022/2023 full fiscal year ended March 31, the maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor confirmed a forecast for strong organic growth in current operating profit as it reported sales growth above expectations.

Group sales came at 1.548 billion euros, marking an organic rise of 10.1%, that slightly beat a company-compiled consensus for 9.9% growth, with a marked recovery in business in China since February after the lifting of COVID restrictions.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)

